Midland Bank and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Bangladesh signs MOU

16 January, 2024, 05:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Midland Bank and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Bangladesh Company Limited at the corporate head office of the Bank at Gulshan 2, Dhaka on 15 January.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd., is one of the world's top 5 construction equipment manufactures, founded in 1992 in China. The company is mainly engaged in the R&D and manufacturing of construction machinery, agricultural machinery and other high-tech equipment and new construction materials. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Bangladesh Co. Ltd. is a 100% owned subsidiary of Zoomlion China. With a focus on one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, Zoomlion has opened its country office in Bangladesh to promote their extensive range of machinery and provide prompt after-sales support.

In presence of Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman, MD & CEO of the Bank, Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, Head of Institutional Banking Division of Midland Bank and Mr. Simon Zheng, Country Head, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Bangladesh Co. Ltd. signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under the MoU, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Bangladesh Co. Ltd. will use the robust online Cash Management solution of MDB "Midland Cash Management (MCM)" application for conducting their daily business banking and cash management activities, nationwide.

Prashanta Kumar Saha, Head of Corporate Liability Unit of Midland Bank and Md. Sakhawat Hossain, Chief Business Officer, Mr. Hasan Imtiaj Islam, HR & Admin Supervisor of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Bangladesh Co. Ltd. were also present along with other Executives and Officers of both the organizations.

