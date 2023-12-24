Midland Bank and Voltech Bangladesh signed MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Midland Bank and Voltech Bangladesh Private Limited at the corporate head office of the Bank at Gulshan on 21 December.

Voltech Bangladesh Private Limited was established in 2018 to provide specialised services in testing and commissioning, engineering, erection supervision, civil supervision, preventive maintenance and shutdown of all power plants, substations and process plants in Bangladesh and sets the benchmark for the services, reads a press release.

This is a global concern of Voltech Group based in India, which was established in 1995.

Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, Head of the Institutional Banking Division of Midland Bank and C Natarajan, Senior Vice President of International Operations of Voltech Bangladesh Private Limited signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under the MoU, Voltech Bangladesh Private Limited will use the robust online Cash Management solution of MDB's "Midland Cash Management (MCM)" application for conducting their daily business banking and cash management activities, nationwide.

Prashanta Kumar Saha, Head of the Corporate Liability Unit of Midland Bank and Zia Khan, Country Manager of Voltech Bangladesh Private Limited were also present along with other Executive and Officers.

