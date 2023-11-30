Midland Bank and GR Metal sign MoU

30 November, 2023, 04:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Midland Bank and GR Metal.

The MoU was signed at Midland Bank, Agrabad Branch, at As-Salam Tower 1st Floor, 57, Agrabad C/A, Chattogram on Monday (November 27).

Under the MoU, GR Metal will use the robust online Cash Management solution of MDB "Midland Cash Management (MCM)" for conducting their daily business banking and cash management activities nationwide, according to a media release. 

Mohammed Abu Hena, Head of Unit-1, Institutional Banking Division, Chittagong of Midland Bank and Jewel Ahmed, Proprietor of G. R. Metal signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Asif Raihan Chowdhury, head of Branch, Agrabad, SM Minhazur Rahman, AVP of Institutional Banking Division, Unit-1, Chattogram and Shorab Hossain, SAVP and Head, Trade and Supply Chain, Chattogram of Midland Bank were also present along with other officials.

GR Metal, a renowned exporter of non-ferrous items, has been exporting non-ferrous items, bringing export proceeds contributing to our country's foreign currency reserve. Use of MCM in their daily banking activities will bring enhanced efficiency in the company's business operation.

 

