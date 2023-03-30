Midland Bank and BB sign refinancing agreement for shipbuilding industry

A signing ceremony of the participation agreement under refinance scheme for the ship-building industry was held on 29 March between Bangladesh Bank (BB) and Midland Bank Ltd (MDB) at the former's head office in Motijheel, Dhaka.

In presence of AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, deputy governor of BB, Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank Limited and Md Nurul Amin, executive director of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, Midland Bank Limited (MDB) can facilitate its clients with low-cost, long-term financing in the shipbuilding industry to boost the country's potential in the shipbuilding industry as well as diversify its export basket.

Arief Hossain Khan, director, Md Nazim Uddin, additional director, Muhammed Akhter-Uj-Jaman, joint director, Mahedi Mamun, deputy director from Bangladesh Bank, Mohd Javed Tareq Khan, SEVP and head of institutional banking division, Abu Shahadath Mohammad Shahed, SAVP and head of the structured finance unit, were also present on the occasion.