Microcredit Regulatory Authority, Sonali Bank Plc sign agreement for e-payment system

The Microcredit Regulatory Authority and Sonali Bank PLC signed an e-payment agreement on 29 May.

Also a certificate issuance programme with QR Code" was inaugurated during today's event in the conference room of the Microcredit Regulatory Authority, reads a press release.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.

Md Afzal Karim, managing director of Sonali Bank Plc, Md Fasiullah, Executive Vice Chairman of Microcredit Regulatory Authority as president and executive directors of top microcredit institutions and other officials of the authority were present in the event.