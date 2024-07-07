MICLO unites with Jarvis for fashion’s digital landscape

MICLO unites with Jarvis for fashion’s digital landscape

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for MICLO in enhancing its digital presence and customer engagement.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

MICLO, known for its blend of Japanese aesthetics, high-quality Bangladeshi craftsmanship, and affordable prices, has partnered with Jarvis, a leading Bangladeshi global marketing agency specialising in cutting-edge digital marketing strategies. 

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for MICLO in enhancing its digital presence and customer engagement.

Jarvis has garnered renown for its strategic campaign executions and innovation in the advertising sphere, and thus, has been selected to spearhead MICLO's digital content marketing strategy. This partnership includes a comprehensive, 360-degree digital marketing approach encompassing social media strategies, content development, targeted online advertising, AR, AI, and CGI innovations.

"Taking on the challenge alongside MICLO, Jarvis commits to reshaping the fashion industry through innovative digital approaches," said Abdullah Bakr, CEO of Jarvis.

With a mission to deliver authentic Japanese quality clothing at affordable prices, MICLO aims to increase connectivity and engagement with people and establish a stronger link in the Bangladeshi fashion retail market. To do so, MICLO has quickly expanded with eleven showrooms in the last eight months, strategically located across Dhaka and Narsingdi. It works towards making quality everyday wear accessible to everyone and serving a diverse customer base passionate about contemporary fashion.

By leveraging Jarvis' expertise, MICLO aims to elevate brand visibility for the local market, drive online engagement, and establish new benchmarks in digital marketing in the realm of fashion retailing.

"We are pleased to align with Jarvis, recognising their aptitude, to start the next chapter of MICLO's digital presence. This collaboration will surely safeguard an impactful engagement with our target audience," said Baaboo Arif, Director of Creative Design, Innovation & Marketing at MICLO.

At the forefront of digital innovation in Bangladesh, Jarvis resolves to co-create solutions with MICLO that not only redefine its digital presence but also set new benchmarks in the industry.

MICLO and Jarvis unite with a common goal to innovate digital marketing within the world of fashion. Navigating the Bangladeshi fashion landscape is no simple task, and integrating digital innovation with fashion brands presents a complex challenge. Observing the collaboration between these two giants promises to be fascinating.

