MGI's Tasnim Chemical Complex Ltd wins gold at National Export Trophy

Tasnim Chemical Complex Ltd, a sister concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has been awarded the gold trophy at the National Export Trophy 2018-2019 by Export Promotion Bureau as a recognition for its export excellence.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP handed over the trophy as chief guest In an event held at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre on Tuesday (22 November), said a press release.

MGI Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Mostafa Kamal and Director Barrister Tasnim Mostafa received the trophy from the chief guest.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin were also present at the programme.