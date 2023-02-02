MG Bangladesh launches 1st service campaign for customers

Corporates

Press Release
02 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 07:47 pm

Related News

MG Bangladesh launches 1st service campaign for customers

Press Release
02 February, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 07:47 pm
MG Bangladesh launches 1st service campaign for customers

Morris Garages (MG) Bangladesh has launched its 1st service campaign of 2023 for all its customers.

Through this campaign, MG plans to connect with its customers by providing month-long free after sales services.

Abdullah Al Farook, the first customer of MG Bangladesh was present at the ceremony as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Mostafizur Rashid Bhuiyan, executive director Rancon British Motors Ltd and Mashnoor Chowdhury, chief executive officer of Rancon British Motors Ltd were also present along with other senior officials of Rancon.

During the ceremony, Mazharul Islam Mukul, head of aftersales service, MG said, "We are committed to provide the country's best aftersales service, and will expand our services nationwide in near future."

To register in the service campaign, MG-owners have to call the aftersales hotline of 09617213213.

In this campaign, a customer will be able to enjoy vehicle-related different services including computerised scanning of the entire car.

Auto News

Morris Garages / service campaign / Rancon Motors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

8h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

11h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

10h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

50m | TBS Round Table
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

1h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

Now | TBS Stories
Colorful display of SAGC

Colorful display of SAGC

1h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane