MFS Fair held at Dhaka celebrating 10-year anniversary

A mobile financial services (MFS) fair has been held in Dhaka to celebrate a decade of MFS business in the country.

With over 11 crore customers, the anniversary of MFS was celebrated under the slogan, "Haater Muthoy Arthik Seba," or "Financial services within hand's reach" at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Thursday, reads a press release.

Ahmed Jamal, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, has inaugurated the MFS Fair as chief guest.

At the fair, awareness puppet shows, Gambhira and Stage Drama, were showcased to acknowledge MFS.

The 10 years' celebration of the MFS event was sponsored by bKash, Rocket, MCash, Upay, TAP, My Cash, TeleCash, Meghna Bank Limited, FSIBL, Rupali Bank Limited, OK Wallet, Islamic Wallet, and Nagad.

Md Mezbaul Haque, general manager of Bangladesh Bank, Abul Kashem Md Shirin, managing director and CEO of Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd, Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (Retd), convener of 10 years' of MFS Industry and chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash along with senior officials of Bangladesh Bank and 13 MFS providers, were present on the occasion.