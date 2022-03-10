MFS Fair held at Dhaka celebrating 10-year anniversary

Corporates

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 07:32 pm

Related News

MFS Fair held at Dhaka celebrating 10-year anniversary

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 07:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

A mobile financial services (MFS) fair has been held in Dhaka to celebrate a decade of MFS business in the country.

With over 11 crore customers, the anniversary of MFS was celebrated under the slogan, "Haater Muthoy Arthik Seba," or "Financial services within hand's reach" at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Thursday, reads a press release.

Ahmed Jamal, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, has inaugurated the MFS Fair as chief guest.

At the fair, awareness puppet shows, Gambhira and Stage Drama, were showcased to acknowledge MFS.

The 10 years' celebration of the MFS event was sponsored by bKash, Rocket, MCash, Upay, TAP, My Cash, TeleCash, Meghna Bank Limited, FSIBL, Rupali Bank Limited, OK Wallet, Islamic Wallet, and Nagad.

Md Mezbaul Haque, general manager of Bangladesh Bank, Abul Kashem Md Shirin, managing director and CEO of Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd, Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (Retd), convener of 10 years' of MFS Industry and chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash along with senior officials of Bangladesh Bank and 13 MFS providers, were present on the occasion.

MFS fair / Mobile Financial Service (MFS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

6h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

1h | Videos
Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

1h | Videos
Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

1h | Videos
US rejects Poland's Mig 29 offer to Ukraine

US rejects Poland's Mig 29 offer to Ukraine

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh