MFS celebrates 10-year anniversary

Photo: Courtesy

The mobile financial services sector organised a special fair in Sylhet Agricultural University to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of MFS.

The fair was inaugurated by the Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Mohammad Mamunul Haque with the participation of MFS service providers, said a press release today.

Also present were AKM Ehsan, general manager (inspection) of Bangladesh Bank, Sylhet Office; Rup Ratan Pine, general manager of Bangladesh Bank, Sylhet Office; Mahfuz Sadiq, chief communications officer of bKash; Nishat Rahman, chief customer service officer, and senior officials of bKash and various MFS organisations.

The event was sponsored by bKash, Rocket, MCash, Upay, Tap, My Cash, TeleCash, Tap NPay, FSIBL, Rupali Bank Limited, OK Wallet, Islamic Wallet and Cash. To commemorate the event, various programmes have been taken in the divisional cities including MFS fair and seminar in Dhaka.

According to the media release, a decade ago, the path of mobile financial services in Bangladesh was widened by the directive of the prime minister. As part of the government's Digital Bangladesh vision, mobile-based financial transaction services were launched in 2011 to bring people out of banking services or under limited banking services into financial inclusion. MFS is now a part of the daily financial transactions of over 11 crore subscribers across the country.