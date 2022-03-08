MFS celebrates 10-year anniversary

Corporates

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 05:25 pm

Related News

MFS celebrates 10-year anniversary

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The mobile financial services sector organised a special fair in Sylhet Agricultural University to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of MFS.

The fair was inaugurated by the Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Mohammad Mamunul Haque with the participation of MFS service providers, said a press release today.

Also present were AKM Ehsan, general manager (inspection) of Bangladesh Bank, Sylhet Office; Rup Ratan Pine, general manager of Bangladesh Bank, Sylhet Office; Mahfuz Sadiq, chief communications officer of bKash; Nishat Rahman, chief customer service officer, and senior officials of bKash and various MFS organisations.

The event was sponsored by bKash, Rocket, MCash, Upay, Tap, My Cash, TeleCash, Tap NPay, FSIBL, Rupali Bank Limited, OK Wallet, Islamic Wallet and Cash. To commemorate the event, various programmes have been taken in the divisional cities including MFS fair and seminar in Dhaka.

According to the media release, a decade ago, the path of mobile financial services in Bangladesh was widened by the directive of the prime minister. As part of the government's Digital Bangladesh vision, mobile-based financial transaction services were launched in 2011 to bring people out of banking services or under limited banking services into financial inclusion. MFS is now a part of the daily financial transactions of over 11 crore subscribers across the country.

MFS / Mobile Financial Services (MFS) / 10 years

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

3h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

7h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine war catastrophic for global food

Ukraine war catastrophic for global food

1h | Videos
Harry Kane breaks Henry's Record

Harry Kane breaks Henry's Record

1h | Videos
UN calls for civilian safe passage in Ukraine

UN calls for civilian safe passage in Ukraine

1h | Videos
3-ingredient butter cookies

3-ingredient butter cookies

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market