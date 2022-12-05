Mezbaul Haque becomes new spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank
Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank Md Mezbaul Haque has been appointed as the bank's new spokesperson.
Mezbaul Haque has central banking experience of over 26 years, reads a press release.
He joined Bangladesh Bank as an assistant director in 1993 and pursued a bright career as a central banker.
In his central banking career, he has worked as director of Payment Systems Department and was a change maker in policy and supervision of national payment systems and the Fintech sector.
He also acted as a driving force in automation of core banking system, ERP, networking of central bank and other related services.
Prior to it, he added value with his work in on-site foreign exchange and vigilance inspection in the banking sector. He also worked in off-site bank supervision and was a key team member in implementing CAMELS rating and risk based capital requirement in the banking sector.