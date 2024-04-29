Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka Holds its Quarterly Luncheon Meeting of 2024

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) organized its Quarterly Luncheon Meeting on Monday, 29 April 2024, at its Gulshan office. Mr. Edimon Ginting, Country Director, Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Bangladesh, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Mr. Kamran T. Rahman, President, MCCI, offered the welcome remarks. The event was moderated by the MCCI Secretary-General and CEO, Mr. Farooq Ahmed.

The MCCI President welcomed the Chief Guest and his colleagues. He acknowledged ADB's assistance in developing Bangladesh's climate resilience, infrastructure, social protection, job creation, and water and sanitation landscape. MCCI, as the preeminent trade body, held an exclusive position to partner with ADB to cultivate a favorable business ecosystem in Bangladesh. He believed that the ADB's expertise, combined with MCCI's understanding, offered a unique opportunity to address Bangladesh's business challenges. The MCCI President believed this visit could mark the beginning of a successful partnership between ADB and MCCI.

In his speech, Chief Guest Mr. Edimon Ginting appreciated the growing involvement of Bangladesh in the global economy and affirmed their determination to further enhance it. He believed there was potential for increased investment flows, skills development, and overall capacity building in the country. However, a good competition policy was required to bring in new investments. He also underscored the need for human resources development and economic governance in the country and added that ADB could work in those areas. Before concluding, he reiterated the ADB's commitment to helping Bangladesh progress sustainably amid various environmental challenges.

An open discussion took place before the conclusion of the event. Topics that came up include the scope for ADB financing in Taka, ADB's new rule of indirect financing in Bangladesh, the need for ADB funding in the development of social security and quality standards, the scope of ADB's work in governance and enforcement of laws, and capacity development in Bangladesh.

The event ended with a vote of thanks from MCCI.

Among others, representatives from various member firms of MCCI and the media attended the event.