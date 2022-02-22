Metrocem to build Shaheed Minar for Nidarabad Govt Primary School

Corporates

TSB Report
22 February, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 09:02 am

Metrocem to build Shaheed Minar for Nidarabad Govt Primary School

TSB Report
22 February, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 09:02 am
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Metrocem Group has come forward to build a permanent Shaheed Minar at the premises of Nidarabad Govt Primary School that has been in demand for over four decades.

The foundation stone was laid on the auspicious day of International Mother Language Day on 21 February, said a press release.

On the occasion, Metrocem organised a discussion meeting, presided over by Upazila Education Officer Shahnewaz Parveen.

Vijayanagar Upazila Executive Officer AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed inaugurated the construction work of the Shaheed Minar as the chief guest of the event. 

Vijaynagar police station Officer-in-Charge Mirza Mohammad Hasan, Upazila Resource Center Instructor Abdus Samad, Harashpur Union Parishad Chairman Md Sarwar Rahman Bhuiyan, Vijaynagar Press Club President Mrinal Chowdhury Liton, member of reserved seat Dipali Rani, member of ward no-2 Nasir Uddin and Metrocem Group Brand Head Humayun Morshed Khan were present on the occasion among others.

Metrocem Group promotes the slogan "Vashar Valobashay Chetonar Nirmaney, Shaheed Minar Hok Sokol Shikkha Prangoney" so that the steering committee of all educational institutions of the country and local administration and people's representatives come forward from their respective positions in constructing permanent Shaheed Minar. 

The organisation is committed to standing by such initiatives for the welfare of the country and the nation and for building the future of the next generation.

Metrocem Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

14h | Amar Ekushey
Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

15h | Features
Photo: TBS

The story of the first poem on Ekhushey

16h | Amar Ekushey
Photo: Collected

Double wall glass mugs for coffee lovers

18h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

15h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

15h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

15h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business