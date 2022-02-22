Metrocem to build Shaheed Minar for Nidarabad Govt Primary School

Metrocem Group has come forward to build a permanent Shaheed Minar at the premises of Nidarabad Govt Primary School that has been in demand for over four decades.

The foundation stone was laid on the auspicious day of International Mother Language Day on 21 February, said a press release.

On the occasion, Metrocem organised a discussion meeting, presided over by Upazila Education Officer Shahnewaz Parveen.

Vijayanagar Upazila Executive Officer AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed inaugurated the construction work of the Shaheed Minar as the chief guest of the event.

Vijaynagar police station Officer-in-Charge Mirza Mohammad Hasan, Upazila Resource Center Instructor Abdus Samad, Harashpur Union Parishad Chairman Md Sarwar Rahman Bhuiyan, Vijaynagar Press Club President Mrinal Chowdhury Liton, member of reserved seat Dipali Rani, member of ward no-2 Nasir Uddin and Metrocem Group Brand Head Humayun Morshed Khan were present on the occasion among others.

Metrocem Group promotes the slogan "Vashar Valobashay Chetonar Nirmaney, Shaheed Minar Hok Sokol Shikkha Prangoney" so that the steering committee of all educational institutions of the country and local administration and people's representatives come forward from their respective positions in constructing permanent Shaheed Minar.

The organisation is committed to standing by such initiatives for the welfare of the country and the nation and for building the future of the next generation.