MetLife settles life insurance claims worth Tk1, 792 crore in 2021

MetLife Bangladesh has settled insurance claims of Tk1, 792 crore in 2021.  

In the last five years (2017-2021), cumulatively, MetLife Bangladesh has settled claims of Tk5, 900 crore, said a press release.  

According to the media release, to make insurance more convenient and trustworthy for customers, MetLife has begun using Artificial Intelligence for the online submission of insurance claims.

As a result, customers can now receive their claims within three days upon uploading the correct documents.

In this regard, Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer, MetLife Bangladesh, said, "We are committed to stand beside our customers by settling claims in an efficient and transparent manner. We will continue to make the settlement process even faster to improve customer convenience."

MetLife Bangladesh has been serving over a million individual customers and more than 800 corporate clients.

