MetLife publishes 2022 sustainability report

MetLife has released its 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing how the company lives up to its purpose, contributes to more confident futures, and creates a virtuous circle of shared value for its customers, colleagues, communities, and shareholders, reads a press release.

The report also shares sustainability best practices from around the world and MetLife's sustainability activities in Bangladesh.

Sustainability is integral to MetLife's business. MetLife's sustainability strategy is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the company remains committed to driving meaningful impact around the world.

"Our commitment to protecting families, businesses, and communities underpins our purpose – always with you, building a more confident future – and allows us to make a greater difference," said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. "We deliver on our long-term sustainability commitments through the commitment of our colleagues and the strength of our products, services, and investments."

MetLife's goal is to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world and to make progress towards its 2030 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commitments and environmental commitments. This year's report highlights MetLife's progress against these goals and how the company serves as a force for good, including: