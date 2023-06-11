MetLife offers Tk50,000 free additional insurance coverage for Eid travellers

MetLife Bangladesh is providing additional life insurance coverage of up to Tk50,000 completely free of charge for customers travelling within Bangladesh during Eid-ul Adha, an initiative that has been taken for the first time in the country.

Any MetLife customer with an active insurance policy will be eligible to receive additional insurance coverage against loss of life, accidents, and disability, reads a press release.

Customers do not have to pay any extra premiums to avail of the coverage. As a result, MetLife customers with active insurance policies will receive financial coverage of up to Tk50,000 in addition to the applicable insurance coverage from their existing policies.

The coverage period will be from 23 June to 3 July.

"Eid sets a festive mood for everyone in the country. However, with such a large number of people travelling to different places to spend Eid with their loved ones, many fall victim to accidents and other tragedies. MetLife strives to stand with the people of Bangladesh if any misfortune befalls them during this joyous occasion. The initiative looks to ease the journeys of our policyholders and keep them confident. Besides, pilgrims for Hajj will also benefit from the additional insurance coverage," said Ala Ahmad, CEO of MetLife Bangladesh.

Customers with active Takaful insurance policies who are travelling to perform the upcoming hajj will also be eligible for additional insurance coverage of up to Tk50,000 for the same incidents.

The coverage period for customers travelling from Bangladesh will be 43 days which will start from the date of departure.