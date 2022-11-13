MetLife offers Professional Actuarial Study Scholarship for undergraduates

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 05:01 pm

MetLife offers Professional Actuarial Study Scholarship for undergraduates

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 05:01 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

To equip the country's insurance sector with more professional actuaries, MetLife Bangladesh is providing scholarships to undergraduate students aspiring to become actuaries through its flagship "Professional Actuarial Study Scholarship" programme. 

The scholarship is most suitable for Math enthusiasts with an interest in Applied Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, and financial analysis, stated a press release issued on Sunday (13 November).

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students studying in various disciplines and the recipients will be selected based on thorough assessments. 

For the selected students, MetLife Bangladesh will sponsor the full cost of Actuary study and certification that includes exam registration fee, annual membership fee, study materials, financial calculator, financial rewards for successful completion of exams and mentorship from certified actuaries. 

Commenting on the scholarship programme, Ala Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said, "Over the past few years, we have seen that many students are showing interest to pursue the exciting career opportunities of the actuarial profession. We are continuing our scholarship program to help these students get the necessary guidance and financial support to become future actuaries of Bangladesh."

