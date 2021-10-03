MetLife launches health insurance plan offering financial protection for 52 'critical' illnesses

Corporates

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 09:15 pm

Related News

MetLife launches health insurance plan offering financial protection for 52 'critical' illnesses

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 09:15 pm
MetLife launches health insurance plan offering financial protection for 52 &#039;critical&#039; illnesses

MetLife Bangladesh has launched a 'Critical Illness Insurance Protection Plan' - the first of its kind in Bangladesh - offering customers financial protection from 52 common critical illnesses, including the leading causes of death in Bangladesh: heart attack, stroke, respiratory diseases, cancer and kidney diseases.

The insurance plan will provide financial protection up to Tk1 Crore until the age of 80, for 52 critical illnesses, said a press release on Sunday.

"By paying premiums for a relatively shorter period of time (maximum 20 years from the date of purchase), customers and their families can receive insurance coverage for medical treatment or unfortunate death of the policyholder from critical illnesses or any other causes till the age of 80 years," the statement read.

According to the press release, if a policyholder reaches the age of 80 years without making any claim, they will then receive up to 100% coverage amount of the policy.

The product has been designed to reflect the health needs and financial priorities of the people of Bangladesh.

While the average life expectancy has increased to approximately 73 years, today's busy lifestyles and increased stress levels, coupled with poor diet and lack of exercise, is contributing to the growing prominence of critical illnesses such as heart attack, cancer and stroke.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that non-communicable diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases account for 67% of deaths in the country.

In many cases, early intervention and treatment of critical illnesses can lead to improved outcomes, however, the cost of treatment can severely impact people's savings and quality of life in the process.

MetLife Bangladesh's Critical Illness Insurance Protection Plan will help customers manage medical treatment and recovery from the physical, emotional and financial stress that often come with these illnesses.

Considering the current prevalence of dengue fever, the health insurance plan provides additional financial protection against unfortunate death from the disease, according to the statement.

Commenting on the launch of the new health insurance plan, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, FCA, said: "At MetLife, we want to provide our customers with the best health and lifestyle solutions. We have observed the impact critical illnesses have on people and their families. That is why we want to encourage people to take care of their health, and at the same time, take advantage of the affordable financial protection tools such as this new Critical Illness Insurance Protection Plan. While no one can predict the future, we believe we can help people start planning today to build a more confident future."

 

 

Economy

MetLife Bangladesh / Metlife health insurance / Health insurance in Bangladesh / Health Insurance for critical illness / Lifelong health insurance

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec