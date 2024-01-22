MetLife launches first-of-its-kind insurance sales app for agents

Aiming to enhance the insurance purchasing experience for customers and empower agents to provide better service, MetLife Bangladesh has recently launched "MyLife", a first-of-its-kind mobile sales app.

The MyLife app will be available exclusively to the agents of MetLife Bangladesh, reads a press release.

MyLife app was launched through a ceremony recently held in Dhaka city. The chief guest of the event, Mohammad Jainul Bari, chairman of the Insurance Development & Regulatory Authority (IDRA), launched the app.

MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad; Additional Managing Director, Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury; senior officials and Branch Managers of MetLife were present at the ceremony.

MyLife mobile app integrates advanced digital technology to assist agents in their daily tasks, including offering tailored product recommendations and presentations to customers and managing after-sales services directly from their mobile devices.

This app is set to revolutionize the way MetLife's agents interact with both new and existing customers, ensuring a faster and more efficient insurance purchase and service experience.

Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh, commented, "MyLife mobile app is a testament to our commitment to continue investing in the development of our agents. The app will enhance our agents' ability to serve our customers more effectively, offering convenience and transparency during the purchase of MetLife's insurance solutions. I am confident that this app will significantly boost customer confidence in the country's insurance sector."