MetLife launches app to help people manage serious illnesses

MetLife has launched 360Health, a first-of-its-kind healthcare mobile app aimed at helping people in Bangladesh prevent and manage serious illness.



The new app-based solution is the only one in the market to comprehensively focus on five key aspects of managing critical illnesses: prevention of diseases; early diagnosis; access to treatment; ongoing care; and financial protection from insurance, to help users manage serious illnesses through a simple and engaging experience.



Anyone can download the app for free from Google Play Store https://metlifebd.online/d4454e to access health awareness and disease prevention tools like BMI (Body Mass Index), COVID-19 symptom checker, individual health risk assessment, and the option to analyze one's financial priorities to find suitable financial protection solutions.



Based on specific insurance product subscription, MetLife customers can unlock exclusive features like free virtual doctor consultations, special discounts on diagnostic tests through digital their life card, and preferential access to specialists like Cardiologists, Psychologists, Nutritionists, Gynecologists, Gastrologists and General Surgeons.



Customers will also be able to use the app to order medicines and other important health management devices online. In addition, customers will be able to get their policy related information including policy status, policy maturity date and premium due date right from the app.



To celebrate the launch of this new app, all users will be able to enjoy the exclusive features for the first 60 days.



MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer Ala Ahmad said, "360Health embodies our company's commitment to helping people in Bangladesh build a more confident future by increasing their health span, not just their lifespan.

"Now more than ever Bangladeshis are prioritizing their health and financial wellbeing, and they are looking for a trusted partner to help them do this with solutions that go beyond traditional insurance products to address their needs holistically. 360Health is the only solution in the market to combine financial protection with health services to help people comprehensively manage serious illness and protect their health and financial wellbeing."