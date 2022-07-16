MetLife launches all-in-one insurance solution: MetLife Depositor’s Protection Scheme

Corporates

TBS Report
16 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 06:32 pm

Related News

MetLife launches all-in-one insurance solution: MetLife Depositor’s Protection Scheme

TBS Report
16 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 06:32 pm
MetLife launches all-in-one insurance solution: MetLife Depositor’s Protection Scheme

To help people be financially better prepared in managing different needs at different stages of life, MetLife Bangladesh has launched a new all-in-one solution titled "MetLife Depositor's Protection Scheme (MDPS)" which offers life insurance benefits and financial protection for accidents, serious illnesses, hospital admission and disability from a single insurance policy. 

MDPS offers more value for money as customers can receive a wide range of financial protection against many unforeseen events from one dedicated policy, reads a press release. 

Customers can also receive investment benefits (tax rebate) and maturity value at the end of the policy tenure. 

Keeping the importance of flexibility in mind, MDPS allows customers to customise their financial benefits according to their needs and future plan. Subject to their preference, customers will also be able to enjoy exclusive health features of the MetLife 360Health mobile app for free, and up to 40% discount on discounts on various medical and diagnostic services from a wide range of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.   

Commenting on the launch of this new solution, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer Ala Ahmad said, "MDPS has been designed to offer comprehensive financial protection against life's different needs. We believe customers will be able to enjoy secured, worry-free life with MDPS' all-in-one benefits."

More information on MDPS can be found here: https://www.metlife.com.bd/solutions/savings-investments/mdps/ 

MetLife Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

8h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

9h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

10h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

9h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

8h | Videos
Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sale of Mymensingh’s ‘Monda’ on the rise

8h | Videos
46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur