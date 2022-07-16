MetLife launches all-in-one insurance solution: MetLife Depositor’s Protection Scheme

To help people be financially better prepared in managing different needs at different stages of life, MetLife Bangladesh has launched a new all-in-one solution titled "MetLife Depositor's Protection Scheme (MDPS)" which offers life insurance benefits and financial protection for accidents, serious illnesses, hospital admission and disability from a single insurance policy.

MDPS offers more value for money as customers can receive a wide range of financial protection against many unforeseen events from one dedicated policy, reads a press release.

Customers can also receive investment benefits (tax rebate) and maturity value at the end of the policy tenure.

Keeping the importance of flexibility in mind, MDPS allows customers to customise their financial benefits according to their needs and future plan. Subject to their preference, customers will also be able to enjoy exclusive health features of the MetLife 360Health mobile app for free, and up to 40% discount on discounts on various medical and diagnostic services from a wide range of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Commenting on the launch of this new solution, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer Ala Ahmad said, "MDPS has been designed to offer comprehensive financial protection against life's different needs. We believe customers will be able to enjoy secured, worry-free life with MDPS' all-in-one benefits."

More information on MDPS can be found here: https://www.metlife.com.bd/solutions/savings-investments/mdps/