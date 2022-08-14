MetLife Bangladesh settles insurance claims of Tk1,279cr in first half of 2022

MetLife Bangladesh customers have received Tk1,279 crore from their insurance policies in the first six months of 2022.

This amount includes the amount received from policy maturity, and claims from loss of life and medical needs, reads a press release.

Customers of MetLife Bangladesh enjoy the best claims receiving experience as they can now receive their claims (medical treatment and loss of life) amount within 3 days by uploading the correct set of documents on MetLife's AI (Artificial Intelligence) enabled online claims submission platform.

MetLife also has a robust track record of claims settlement. In the last 5 years (2017-2021), cumulatively MetLife Bangladesh has settled claims of Tk5,900 crore.

Commenting on this, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "We understand that it is very important for customers to receive financial benefit from their insurance quickly and without any hassle. Hence, we are continuously improving our efficiency so that customers can enjoy a seamless and the fastest claims settlement experience."