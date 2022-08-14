MetLife Bangladesh settles insurance claims of Tk1,279cr in first half of 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 05:58 pm

Related News

MetLife Bangladesh settles insurance claims of Tk1,279cr in first half of 2022

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 05:58 pm
MetLife Bangladesh settles insurance claims of Tk1,279cr in first half of 2022

MetLife Bangladesh customers have received Tk1,279 crore from their insurance policies in the first six months of 2022.

This amount includes the amount received from policy maturity, and claims from loss of life and medical needs, reads a press release.

Customers of MetLife Bangladesh enjoy the best claims receiving experience as they can now receive their claims (medical treatment and loss of life) amount within 3 days by uploading the correct set of documents on MetLife's AI (Artificial Intelligence) enabled online claims submission platform.  

MetLife also has a robust track record of claims settlement. In the last 5 years (2017-2021), cumulatively MetLife Bangladesh has settled claims of Tk5,900 crore.

Commenting on this, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "We understand that it is very important for customers to receive financial benefit from their insurance quickly and without any hassle. Hence, we are continuously improving our efficiency so that customers can enjoy a seamless and the fastest claims settlement experience."

MetLife

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: M Aminur Rahman

Mallik Ghat flower market: the biggest hub for flowers in Asia

4h | In Focus
Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

9h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

India’s 75th anniversary is one to forget

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

40m | Videos
Why do animals love sunbathing?

Why do animals love sunbathing?

4h | Videos
Why do animals like sunbathing?

Why do animals like sunbathing?

3h | Videos
This train will run on carbon dioxide

This train will run on carbon dioxide

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador