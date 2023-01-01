MetLife Bangladesh receives top taxpayer recognition

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has once again named MetLife Bangladesh as one of the top taxpayer organisations for tax year 2021–2022. This is the 12th year in a row that MetLife has won this prestigious recognition.

MetLife Bangladesh is the only insurance company which received this top taxpayer recognition, reads a press release.

MetLife Bangladesh has been awarded with this recognition under "other category (company)" for its significant contribution of over Tk281 crore as tax to the country's economy.

Ala Uddin, deputy managing director and chief financial officer, received the award on behalf of MetLife Bangladesh at the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Finance Division Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin, and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

MetLife Bangladesh provides international standard life insurance services to over 1 million individual customers in Bangladesh and more than 800 organisations.

