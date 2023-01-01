MetLife Bangladesh receives top taxpayer recognition

Corporates

Press Release
01 January, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 06:55 pm

Related News

MetLife Bangladesh receives top taxpayer recognition

Press Release
01 January, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 06:55 pm
MetLife Bangladesh receives top taxpayer recognition

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has once again named MetLife Bangladesh as one of the top taxpayer organisations for tax year 2021–2022. This is the 12th year in a row that MetLife has won this prestigious recognition.

MetLife Bangladesh is the only insurance company which received this top taxpayer recognition, reads a press release.

MetLife Bangladesh has been awarded with this recognition under "other category (company)" for its significant contribution of over Tk281 crore as tax to the country's economy. 

Ala Uddin, deputy managing director and chief financial officer, received the award on behalf of MetLife Bangladesh at the ceremony. 

The ceremony was attended by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Finance Division Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin, and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem. 

MetLife Bangladesh provides international standard life insurance services to over 1 million individual customers in Bangladesh and more than 800 organisations. 
 

MetLife Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

12h | Panorama
With the help of his two brothers, Mahbubur Rahman opened the Tica Bangldesh office in Mohakhali in 2014. Photo: TBS

A fishing store that sells you a hobby

12h | Panorama
Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

12h | Panorama
Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

2h | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

1h | TBS Today
Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

59m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh