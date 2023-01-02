MetLife Bangladesh receives top taxpayer recognition for 12 consecutive years

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has named MetLife Bangladesh as one of the top Taxpayer Organizations for tax year 2021–2022.

This is the 12th year in a row that MetLife, the only insurance company to win the recognition as the top taxpayer.

MetLife Bangladesh has been awarded with this recognition under "Other Category (Company)" for its significant contribution of over Tk281 crore as tax to the country's economy.

Ala Uddin, deputy managing director and chief financial officer, received the award on behalf of MetLife Bangladesh at the ceremony.

Top Taxpayer recognition ceremony was attended by AHM Mustafa Kamal, finance minister, Ministry of Finance, Fatima Yasmin, senior secretary of the Finance Division of the Finance Ministry, and Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, senior secretary Internal Resources Division (IRD) & Chairman, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Ministry of Finance.

According to the media release, MetLife Bangladesh provides international standard life insurance services to over one million individual customers in Bangladesh and more than 800 organisations.