MetLife Bangladesh receives top taxpayer recognition for 12 consecutive years

Corporates

Press Release
02 January, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 07:49 pm

Related News

MetLife Bangladesh receives top taxpayer recognition for 12 consecutive years

Press Release
02 January, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 07:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has named MetLife Bangladesh as one of the top Taxpayer Organizations for tax year 2021–2022.

This is the 12th year in a row that MetLife, the only insurance company to win the recognition as the top taxpayer.

MetLife Bangladesh has been awarded with this recognition under "Other Category (Company)" for its significant contribution of over Tk281 crore as tax to the country's economy.

Ala Uddin, deputy managing director and chief financial officer, received the award on behalf of MetLife Bangladesh at the ceremony.

Top Taxpayer recognition ceremony was attended by AHM Mustafa Kamal, finance minister, Ministry of Finance, Fatima Yasmin, senior secretary of the Finance Division of the Finance Ministry, and Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, senior secretary Internal Resources Division (IRD) & Chairman, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Ministry of Finance.

According to the media release, MetLife Bangladesh provides international standard life insurance services to over one million individual customers in Bangladesh and more than 800 organisations.

MetLife Bangladesh / taxpayer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

7h | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

8h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

44m | TBS World
Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

3h | TBS Insight
Akij aims to reduce the import dependency of the flexible packaging industry

Akij aims to reduce the import dependency of the flexible packaging industry

3h | TBS Face to Face
“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037