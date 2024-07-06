MetLife Bangladesh introduces cashless outpatient services

MetLife Bangladesh has launched a new cashless outpatient service exclusively for organizations providing life & health insurance to their employees through MetLife. This new service enables employees to receive outpatient hospital services without paying any cash upfront at hospital counters.

Outpatient services include outdoor consultation, prescribed medicines and investigations administered without an overnight stay at a hospital.

This service, in addition to the existing cashless hospital admission facility, will benefit over 300,000 employees from 900+ organizations that have availed MetLife's employee insurance. These services will also be available to the dependents of these employees.

The introduction of cashless outpatient services offers significant advantages. Employees will no longer need to pay cash at hospital counters, eliminating the stress of upfront medical expenses. By removing this financial burden, employees can focus on their health and well-being without the distraction of financial worries. This service also streamlines the medical care process, allowing employees to receive the care they need promptly and efficiently.

Commenting on this newly launched service, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "We want to help our customers focus on their wellbeing and not worry over expenses when they go to a hospital. That is why this holistic approach to employee insurance will help organizations demonstrate their care to their employees and their families."

Cashless facility is subject to the financial limit set by organizations. Initially, the cashless outpatient service is available at United Hospital Limited. More hospitals offering this service will be added throughout the year.