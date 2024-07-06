MetLife Bangladesh introduces cashless outpatient services

Corporates

Press Release
06 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 10:29 pm

Related News

MetLife Bangladesh introduces cashless outpatient services

Press Release
06 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 10:29 pm
MetLife Bangladesh introduces cashless outpatient services

MetLife Bangladesh has launched a new cashless outpatient service exclusively for organizations providing life & health insurance to their employees through MetLife. This new service enables employees to receive outpatient hospital services without paying any cash upfront at hospital counters.

Outpatient services include outdoor consultation, prescribed medicines and investigations administered without an overnight stay at a hospital.

This service, in addition to the existing cashless hospital admission facility, will benefit over 300,000 employees from 900+ organizations that have availed MetLife's employee insurance. These services will also be available to the dependents of these employees.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The introduction of cashless outpatient services offers significant advantages. Employees will no longer need to pay cash at hospital counters, eliminating the stress of upfront medical expenses. By removing this financial burden, employees can focus on their health and well-being without the distraction of financial worries. This service also streamlines the medical care process, allowing employees to receive the care they need promptly and efficiently.

Commenting on this newly launched service, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "We want to help our customers focus on their wellbeing and not worry over expenses when they go to a hospital. That is why this holistic approach to employee insurance will help organizations demonstrate their care to their employees and their families." 

Cashless facility is subject to the financial limit set by organizations. Initially, the cashless outpatient service is available at United Hospital Limited. More hospitals offering this service will be added throughout the year.

MetLife

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

13h | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

1d | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

1d | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

2h | Videos
UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

2h | Videos
Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

7m | Videos
What was discussed in the Hamas-Hezbollah meeting in Lebanon?

What was discussed in the Hamas-Hezbollah meeting in Lebanon?

1h | Videos