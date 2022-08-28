MetLife 360Health App adds new features for managing diabetes

MetLife 360Health mobile app has introduced a new feature to aid people in effectively managing their diabetes and raising awareness about the risks of the disease.

This new feature includes diabetes risk assessment and blood sugar tracking tools which are very convenient for assessing diabetes risk and tracking blood sugar regularly, reads a press release issued on Sunday (28 August).

In 2019, diabetes was the ninth leading cause of death worldwide with an estimated 1.5 million deaths directly caused by diabetes. A recent study also finds that over 8 million people have diabetes in Bangladesh and almost half of them do not know that they have it.

By using the app, users will be able to know the risk of having diabetes by answering a few health and lifestyle-related questions. Moreover, the user can track blood sugar on a weekly and monthly basis by inserting the concentration and time of the measurement (before or after a meal).

MetLife 360health app is a health app in Bangladesh with over 2 lakh downloads. The app offers a range of unique features including a BMI (Body Mass Index) calculator, Covid-19 symptom checker, individual health risk assessment, online medicine purchase, free virtual doctor consultations, special discounts on diagnostic tests through digital life card, and preferential access to specialists like Cardiologists, Psychologists, Nutritionists, Gynecologists, Gastrologists and General Surgeons.

Commenting on this, Ala Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said, "We want to help people live a healthy and worry-free life. With the newly added features, we believe a lot of users will be able to effectively manage a serious illness like Diabetes."