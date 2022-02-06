Metal displays modern carrot washing machine in Manikganj

The Department of Agricultural Extension in Manikganj's Singair organised an exhibition on 4 February to display the modern carrot washing machine invented by Metal.

The exhibition was held at the Char Nayadangi area of Manikganj district under the Farm Mechanization through Integrated Management Project.

Ministry of Agriculture Secretary Md Saidul Islam was present as the Chief Guest at the exhibition.

Among others Agriculturist Benazir Alam, Director General, Department of Agricultural Extension, Khamarbari, Dhaka; Agriculturist Bashir Ahmed Sarkar, Additional Director, Department of Agricultural Extension, Dhaka Region, Dhaka also present at the program.

The Guests visited the exhibition and witnessed the process of washing carrots directly through this "Metal Carrot Washing Machine".

Metal is one of the leading Agri-machinery manufacturing, sales and marketing companies in Bangladesh in all aspects of agricultural mechanization, such as TAFE and Eicher Tractors for land cultivation, Metal Power-tillers, Rice Seedlings Machine, World Rice Transplanter for planting rice seedlings, World Combine Harvester for Threshing and Packing of Paddy, Metal Reaper for Paddy harvesting, Manual and Hydraulic Trolley for Transporting agricultural products, etc.

Jahurul Alam, Senior Deputy General Manager; Ashadur Rahman, Assistant General Manager, and other officials of Metal were also present at the exhibition premises.