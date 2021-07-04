Met life introduces paperless recruitment process

MetLife Bangladesh has recently launched insurance industry's first-ever paperless, agent recruitment process through its dedicated platform known as MetLife Agent Recruitment Solution.

Through the end-to-end digital and paperless agent recruitment process, candidates can apply online, complete their training, and digitally sign their contract to start their career as MetLife's insurance agents, says a press release.

This fast and convenient process does not require the candidates to visit MetLife offices physically to submit their papers.

Once onboarded, the new agents can get the required mentorship through experienced agents and start reaching out to customers through MetLife's digital sales tools.

MetLife serves over 1 million customers in Bangladesh with more than 17,000 agents.

Commenting on the fully digital recruitment process, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "During this COVID-19 crisis, we see more people are becoming interested in alternative career options, while at the same time, having the ability to operate virtually is now a core requirement for any people-focused organization. As the leading insurance company in Bangladesh, MetLife is pioneering the transformation of insurance services, and this digitalization of recruitment process will create even greater convenience for candidates to become successful agents."

Interested candidates can visit this link for more information: https://www.metlife.com.bd/be-a-metlifer/