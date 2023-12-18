Mesmerizing Morocco: Mastercard launches Winter Spend & Win Campaign 2023-24

18 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mastercard announced the launch of an exciting Winter Spend & Win Campaign 2023-24 titled "Mesmerizing Morocco".

The campaign offers Mastercard Cardholders to win the Grand Prize - a luxurious couple trip to Morocco, a popular travel destination with a vibrant cultural heritage, and colorful landscapes, deserts, and sea beaches.

Additionally, the next winners will have the opportunity to win over 50 exciting prizes.

The campaign period is December 17, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

The campaign was officially launched through a virtual inauguration ceremony in the presence of Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh, along with senior officials from Mastercard's partner banks in Bangladesh. For details about the campaign, visit: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialMastercardBangladesh/

