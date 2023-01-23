Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui new DMD and chief risk officer of City Bank

23 January, 2023, 12:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City Bank has promoted Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui as its new deputy managing director and chief risk officer, said a press release. 

He served as the SEVP and head of credit risk management of the same bank before this promotion. In his last position, he made significant contribution in securing a place among the Top-10 banks in Bangladesh in the Sustainability Rating given by Central Bank for last two consecutive years. He also played a major role in launching the new model of medium business in City Bank with technical consultancy from IFC.

Asif did his MBA in Finance from University of Dhaka and MBM from BIBM. He started his career as a Management Trainee in Eastern Bank in 1999 and worked in different capacities there in corporate banking and branch banking. Later on, he worked in Commercial Bank of Ceylon for two years.

In 2006, he joined HSBC Bank and worked there for 9 years in HSBC's Bangladesh and Singapore offices in different positions under wholesale banking. He joined City Bank in 2015 as EVP in its corporate banking Unit. As the champion of Sustainability and Green financing of the bank, Asif played an instrumental role in the bank's becoming a member of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance under the United Nations Environment Program for Financial Institutions (UNEP FI).

Asif is also certified in "Anti Money Laundering and Sanctions Compliance" by International Compliance Association in association with The University of Manchester. He is also the ambassador of the "Customer Delight" value pillar of the bank.

 

