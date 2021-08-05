Meridian Finance Gets New Managing Director & CEO

Quazi Nizam Ahmed has been appointed as the new Managing Director & CEO of Meridian Finance & Investment Limited from 1 August 2021. Prior to this appointment, he was the acting Managing Director & CEO of the company, said a press release issued by Meridian Finance and Investment Limited.

Previously, he also served the company as Deputy Managing Director. Nizam Ahmed has over 23 years of experience in various functions and heading different departments and divisions in NBFI sector.

Before joining Meridian Finance, he has served in reputed financial institutions like United Finance Limited and IDLC Finance Limited in different capacity of management level. Nizam Ahmed completed his B.Com and M.Com in Marketing from the University of Dhaka.