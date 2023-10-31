Mercantile Bank wins prize at the 23rd ICAB National Awards

Mercantile Bank PLC has been awarded the bronze prize under the category of Private Banking sector in the prestigious 23rd ICAB National Award for Best Presented Annual Reports 2022.

Tipu Munshi, MP, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Commerce, Government of People's Republic of Bangladesh handed over the award to Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of Mercantile Bank PLC at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on 30 October 2023, read a press release.

Md Mukitul Kabir, VP & Head of Corporate Affairs Division and Ujjal Kanti Dey, FCA, FVP & Head of Financial Administration Division of MBPLC also attended the program among others.

M Shamsul Alam, State Minister, Ministry of Planning was the special guest while ICAB president Md Moniruzzaman, FCA presided over the program.