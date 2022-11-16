Mercantile Bank Training Institute conducts training for Bengal Bank’s MTO

Mercantile Bank Training Institute recently inaugurated a 15-day long foundation training for Management Trainee Officers (MTO) of Bengal Commercial Bank at MBTI campus.

A total number of 28 MTO's from Bengal Commercial Bank are participating at the foundation training, reads a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank inaugurated training.

In his inaugural speech, Quamrul Islam advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines as well as be proactive in providing excellent customer service to customers of the bank.

He also emphasised on honesty and ethical practices in discharging assigned responsibilities by the officers.

KM Awlad Hossain, deputy managing director of Bengal Commercial Bank, graced the programme as guest of honour.

In his address Awlad Hossain thanked the management of Mercantile Bank for arranging the foundation training.

Tapash Chandra Paul, chief financial officer of Mercantile Bank delivered the welcome speech.

Md Abdus Salam, EVP & head of SME Financing division of Bengal Commercial Bank was also present at the inaugural programme. Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the opening programme.