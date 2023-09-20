Mercantile Bank starts Foundation Training for TAO phase-III

20 September, 2023, 03:20 pm
Mercantile Bank starts Foundation Training for TAO phase-III

Mercantile Bank Training Institute started two two-week long Foundation Training for its Trainee Assistant Officers (TAO) of phase three recently. 

A total number of 38 officers participated in the training. Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the training and delivered his speech highlighting the importance of Foundation Training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the banking ethics and guidelines as well as be proactive in providing excellent service to the customers of the bank, reads a press release. 

Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO of the bank delivered opening remarks at the inaugural program and conducted a session for the participating officers. Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI, and Shahin Akther, faculty of MBTI also present in the program.

 

