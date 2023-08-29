Mercantile Bank starts Foundation Training for TAO phase-II

Mercantile Bank Training Institute started two two-week long Foundation Training for its Trainee Assistant Officers (TAO) of phase two recently.

A total number of 40 officers participated in the training. Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director & CRO of the bank inaugurated the training and delivered his speech highlighting the importance of Foundation Training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the banking ethics and guidelines of the central bank and be proactive in providing excellent service to the customers of the bank, reads a press release.

Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO of the bank delivered opening remarks at the inaugural program and conducted a session for the participating officers. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI, and Shahin Akther, faculty of MBTI also present in the program.