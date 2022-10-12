Mercantile Bank sign agreement with PRAN RFL Group for cash management services

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 05:09 pm

The agreement was signed by the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and the Director of PRAN RFL Group Uzma Chowdhury, CPA on behalf of their respective Organizations at MBL Head Office, read a media release.

As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank Limited will collect Sales Proceeds/Funds from different Sales Centre/ Outlet of RFL Electronics Limited and Collection Point of PRAN RFL Group through Online, Mobile Financial Services "MyCash", Agent Banking Outlets, etc.

Additional  Managing Director and CRO Mati ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Director and CSBO Adil Raihan, VP & Head of Corporate Affairs Division Md. Mukitul Kabir, FVP & Head of  Mobile Banking and Agent Banking Division Darpan Kanti Roy, AVP & Head of ILM Division Tapon James Rozario from Bank as well as Deputy Manager, Corporate Finance Farzana Rahman, Deputy Manager, Corporate Finance ATM Imtiaz Ahmad, Sub Assistant Manager, Corporate Finance Afsar Dewan Abid, Sub Assistant Manager, Corporate Finance Mousumi Khatun of PRAN RFL Group with other officials of both the organizations were also present in the ceremony.

