Mercantile Bank Securities Limited re-elects chairman, vice-chairman

Mercantile Bank Securities Limited (MBSL) has elected its chairman and vice-chairman at the 59th board meeting of the bank.

M A Khan Belal and Engr Mohdammad Monsuruzzaman have been re-elected as the chairman and the vice-chairman respectively, said an official press release.

M A Khan Belal is the Chairman of Shamrat Group and is recognised for his contribution to society through different educational, social welfare and development activities.

On the other hand, Engr Mohdammad Monsuruzzaman is associated with the construction business. He is also involved in various educational and social activities.