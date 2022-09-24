Mercantile Bank receives South Asian Business Excellence Award

Corporates

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 09:01 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank receives South Asian Business Excellence Award

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 09:01 pm
Mercantile Bank receives South Asian Business Excellence Award

Mercantile Bank Limited has been awarded South Asian Business Excellence Award-2022 as "Best Bank in the Private Sector" by South Asian Partnership Summit. 

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited received the award from Planning Minister Abdul Mannan MP at a function organised by the SAPS at Hotel Sonargaon on Thursday (22 September), said a press release. 

Mercantile Bank Chairman Morshed Alam MP was present on the occasion as a special guest.

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

12h | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

10h | Panorama
Adrian Wooldridge. Sketch: TBS

Five rules for family businesses to thrive

7h | Panorama
Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

36m | Videos
Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

1h | Videos
Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

3h | Videos
How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh