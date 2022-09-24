Mercantile Bank receives South Asian Business Excellence Award

Mercantile Bank Limited has been awarded South Asian Business Excellence Award-2022 as "Best Bank in the Private Sector" by South Asian Partnership Summit.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited received the award from Planning Minister Abdul Mannan MP at a function organised by the SAPS at Hotel Sonargaon on Thursday (22 September), said a press release.

Mercantile Bank Chairman Morshed Alam MP was present on the occasion as a special guest.