Mercantile Bank PLC signs a tripartite agreement with DSE & CSE

Corporates

Press Release
26 October, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 03:08 pm

Mercantile Bank PLC signs a tripartite agreement with DSE & CSE

Press Release
26 October, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 03:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank PLC signed a tripartite agreement with Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited and Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC yesterday (25 October 2023) in the "DSE Tower" meeting room at Nikunja in Dhaka. 

The agreement was signed by Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed, Chief Regulatory Officer of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited, Hasnain Bari, Deputy General Manager of Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC and Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO of Mercantile Bank PLC, reads a press release. 

The agreement was made to share a uniform and integrated electronic subscription system for listing the public offer portion of Tk50 crore of Mercantile Bank Perpetual Bond. Saifur Rahman Majumder, Managing Director (Current Charge), DSE, Faruque Ahmed, FVP & Head of    Nikunja Branch and Mohammad Tarek Parvez Khan, FVP of Treasury Division from the bank along with other officials of respective organisations were present in the ceremony.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

3h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

6h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

12h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy