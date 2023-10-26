Mercantile Bank PLC signs a tripartite agreement with DSE & CSE

Mercantile Bank PLC signed a tripartite agreement with Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited and Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC yesterday (25 October 2023) in the "DSE Tower" meeting room at Nikunja in Dhaka.

The agreement was signed by Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed, Chief Regulatory Officer of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited, Hasnain Bari, Deputy General Manager of Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC and Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO of Mercantile Bank PLC, reads a press release.

The agreement was made to share a uniform and integrated electronic subscription system for listing the public offer portion of Tk50 crore of Mercantile Bank Perpetual Bond. Saifur Rahman Majumder, Managing Director (Current Charge), DSE, Faruque Ahmed, FVP & Head of Nikunja Branch and Mohammad Tarek Parvez Khan, FVP of Treasury Division from the bank along with other officials of respective organisations were present in the ceremony.