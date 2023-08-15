Mercantile Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu

Corporates

Press Release
15 August, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 08:38 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu

Press Release
15 August, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 08:38 pm
Mercantile Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu

Mercantile Bank Limited paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath to a momentary pulpit at 'Bangabandhu Corner' in its Head Office on Tuesday (15 August) to observe the National Mourning Day on the occasion of the 48th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu. 

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Mercantile Bank, along with the senior executives of the bank paid their rich tribute to Bangabandhu, reads a press release. 

The participants stood in solemn silence for a minute as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of Bangladesh's independence in 1971. 

The bank's Additional Managing Director & CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam, Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, SEVPs Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G Haruni, Principal of MBTI Javed Tariq, KM Kutub Uddin Romel, CEO, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd and Mohammad Samir Uddin, CFA, CEO of MBL Asset Management Ltd. along with other senior executives and Officers were also present.

Mercantile bank / National Mourning Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

7h | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

12h | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

1d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

3h | TBS Stories
The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

4h | TBS Economy
Respect to Bangabandhu

Respect to Bangabandhu

7h | TBS Today
Russia replicates Iranian drones

Russia replicates Iranian drones

1h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free