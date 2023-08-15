Mercantile Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu

Mercantile Bank Limited paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath to a momentary pulpit at 'Bangabandhu Corner' in its Head Office on Tuesday (15 August) to observe the National Mourning Day on the occasion of the 48th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Mercantile Bank, along with the senior executives of the bank paid their rich tribute to Bangabandhu, reads a press release.

The participants stood in solemn silence for a minute as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

The bank's Additional Managing Director & CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam, Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, SEVPs Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G Haruni, Principal of MBTI Javed Tariq, KM Kutub Uddin Romel, CEO, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd and Mohammad Samir Uddin, CFA, CEO of MBL Asset Management Ltd. along with other senior executives and Officers were also present.