Mercantile Bank partners with Partex Star Group

Corporates

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 12:07 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank partners with Partex Star Group

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 12:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Partex Star Group to facilitate its financial activities with the bank's online banking and mobile financial services.

Under the Mercantile Bank Limited will collect Sales Proceeds from different Sales Center/Outlet of different Concerns of Partex Star Group Complex-1 across the Country through Online Banking and Mobile Financial Services "MyCash", reads a press release.

In presence of Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, the agreement was signed by Deputy Managing Director and CSBO of the bank Adil Raihan and Partex Star Group Chief Financial Officer  Mostafa Kamal on behalf of their respective organizations.

DMDs Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, SEVP & Head of Treasury Division Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVP and Head of HRD Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Chief Financial Officer of MBL Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, AVP and Head of ILM Division from the Bank Tapon James Rozario, and Treasury In-Charge Nazmol Hossain, Partex Star Group IT Operation Lead ASM Humayun Kabir,  Chief Operating Officer AKM Ahasanul Haque, Business Controller Rakib Ahmed of Partex Cables Limited, Head of Business Shah Alam Monshi and Business Controller Muhammod Eusuf Ali of Partex Furniture Industries Limited with other officials of both the organisations were present in the ceremony.

Mercantile bank / Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) / Mercantile Bank Ltd / Partex Star Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

1h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

2h | Panorama
Parul&#039;s story has a happy ending thanks to the Layer chicken farming.jpg

Smiles of rural women for a sustainable tomorrow

2h | In Focus
The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh produces world's most expensive ‘Golden Tea'

Bangladesh produces world's most expensive ‘Golden Tea'

14m | Videos
Shackleton's lost ship found in Antarctic after 107 years

Shackleton's lost ship found in Antarctic after 107 years

14m | Videos
Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

23h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh