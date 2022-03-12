Mercantile Bank partners with Partex Star Group

Mercantile Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Partex Star Group to facilitate its financial activities with the bank's online banking and mobile financial services.

Under the Mercantile Bank Limited will collect Sales Proceeds from different Sales Center/Outlet of different Concerns of Partex Star Group Complex-1 across the Country through Online Banking and Mobile Financial Services "MyCash", reads a press release.

In presence of Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, the agreement was signed by Deputy Managing Director and CSBO of the bank Adil Raihan and Partex Star Group Chief Financial Officer Mostafa Kamal on behalf of their respective organizations.

DMDs Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, SEVP & Head of Treasury Division Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVP and Head of HRD Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Chief Financial Officer of MBL Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, AVP and Head of ILM Division from the Bank Tapon James Rozario, and Treasury In-Charge Nazmol Hossain, Partex Star Group IT Operation Lead ASM Humayun Kabir, Chief Operating Officer AKM Ahasanul Haque, Business Controller Rakib Ahmed of Partex Cables Limited, Head of Business Shah Alam Monshi and Business Controller Muhammod Eusuf Ali of Partex Furniture Industries Limited with other officials of both the organisations were present in the ceremony.