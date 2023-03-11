Mercantile Bank organises training on 'Credit Risk Management'

Mercantile Bank Training Institute organised a training programme on 'Credit Risk Management : Bangladesh Bank Guidelines' recently.

A total number of 152 respective desk officials from branches and sub-branches of the bank participated in the training session both physically and through the virtual platform, reads a press release.

Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director & CRO of the bank, inaugurated the training session.

In his speech, Mati Ul Hasan advised participating officers to practice due diligence and to be prudent in discharging their assigned responsibilities and to be strictly compliant with the central bank guidelines.

Mohammad Abul Hashem, Director, Bangladesh Bank Training Academy was the key resource person of the training.

Shamim Ahmed, SVP & Head of CRMD of the MBL conducted the concluding session while Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the training.