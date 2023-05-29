Mercantile Bank opens Wari and Jatrabari sub-branches

Corporates

Press Release
29 May, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 06:33 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank opens Wari and Jatrabari sub-branches

Press Release
29 May, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 06:33 pm
Mercantile Bank opens Wari and Jatrabari sub-branches

Mercantile Bank Limited inaugurated Wari and Jatrabari sub-branches in Dhaka on Monday to provide easy banking services to the customers. 

Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, delivered his welcome speech at the inaugural ceremony. 

M Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee was present in Jatrabari sub-branch and Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Director of the bank was present in Wari sub-branch as special guest. 

MA Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Limited spoke as the special guest.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary, invited guests, valued customers, two HOBs of controlling branch of the sub-branch, in-charges of the sub-branch along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually in the opening ceremony. 

Ahmed Mannafi, President, Bangladesh Awami League (Dhaka Mahanagar South), Sarowar Hossain Alo, 41 No Ward Councilor, DSCC, Najma Begum, 50 No Ward Woman Councilor, DSCC, Haji Md. Nurul Amin, Director, Bangladesh Paper Merchants Association, Showkat Hasan Masum, Businessman and Jalal Uddin Ahmed Patowari, Secretary of Wari Jame Masjid Committee spoke on the occasion as guests of honour. The Zonal Heads, HOBs and In-charges of the sub-branch were also connected virtually.

 

Mercantile bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

8h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

9h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

1h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

3h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

4h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

4h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration