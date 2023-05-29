Mercantile Bank opens Wari and Jatrabari sub-branches

Mercantile Bank Limited inaugurated Wari and Jatrabari sub-branches in Dhaka on Monday to provide easy banking services to the customers.

Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, delivered his welcome speech at the inaugural ceremony.

M Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee was present in Jatrabari sub-branch and Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Director of the bank was present in Wari sub-branch as special guest.

MA Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Limited spoke as the special guest.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary, invited guests, valued customers, two HOBs of controlling branch of the sub-branch, in-charges of the sub-branch along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually in the opening ceremony.

Ahmed Mannafi, President, Bangladesh Awami League (Dhaka Mahanagar South), Sarowar Hossain Alo, 41 No Ward Councilor, DSCC, Najma Begum, 50 No Ward Woman Councilor, DSCC, Haji Md. Nurul Amin, Director, Bangladesh Paper Merchants Association, Showkat Hasan Masum, Businessman and Jalal Uddin Ahmed Patowari, Secretary of Wari Jame Masjid Committee spoke on the occasion as guests of honour. The Zonal Heads, HOBs and In-charges of the sub-branch were also connected virtually.