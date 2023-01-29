Mercantile Bank opens Badda and Lalbag sub-branches

Corporates

Press Release
29 January, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 04:47 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank opens Badda and Lalbag sub-branches

Mercantile Bank Limited has inaugurated Badda sub-branch and Lalbag sub-branch in Dhaka to provide easy banking services to the customers.

The bank's Chairman Morshed Alam launched the sub-branches as the chief guest through a virtual platform on Sunday (29 January), said a press release.

Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech while M Amanullah, chairman of Risk Management Committee, and MA Khan Belal, chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Limited, were present as special guests at Lalbag sub-branch and Badda sub-branch respectively.

Planet Group Managing Director Shah Habibul Haque was present at Badda sub-branch while City Bank Sponsor Director Abul Khair Mehmood, Fardin Group Managing Director Md Baker Hossain and distinguished businessman Hafiz Harun were present at Lalbag sub-branch as special guests.

Senior executives, zonal heads, HOBs, in-charges of the sub-branches, invited guests and valued customers were also connected virtually.

