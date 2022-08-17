Mercantile Bank openes 'Jigatola' and 'Gharishar Bazar' uposhakhas

Corporates

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 04:12 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank openes 'Jigatola' and 'Gharishar Bazar' uposhakhas

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 04:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited recently inaugurated two more Uposhakhas to provide easy banking services to the customers. The Uposhakhas are "Jigatola Uposhakha" in Dhaka and "Gharishar Bazar Uposhakha" in Shariatpur.

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP virtually launched the uposhakhas as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of the uposhakhas virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank.

M. Amanullah, chairman, Risk Management Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), MA Khan Belal and Mohammad Abdul Awal, directors of the bank spoke as the special guests.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank, invited guests, valued customers, two HOBs of controlling branch of the uposhakhas, in-charges of the uposhakhas along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the opening ceremony on 11 August.

 

Mercantile bank / Mercantile Bank Ltd / New Branch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

22h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1d | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football academies to be built in 3 districts

Football academies to be built in 3 districts

21m | Videos
Russia will stand by its allies: Putin

Russia will stand by its allies: Putin

3h | Videos
BRT: A hazardous and troublesome project

BRT: A hazardous and troublesome project

7h | Videos
Reasons why wild animals are moving into cities

Reasons why wild animals are moving into cities

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador