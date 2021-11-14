Mercantile Bank Limited signs agreement with Narayanganj City Corporation

Mercantile Bank Limited signed an agreement with Narayanganj City Corporation on Sunday, 11 November.

Adil Raihan, DMD & CSBO of the Bank and Md. Abul Amin, CEO of Narayanganj City Corporation signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the conference room of Narayanganj City Corporation, read a press release.

Dr Salina Hayat Ivy, Mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation was present during the signing.

As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of water and sewerage bills, holding tax, trade license fees (new and renewal) and other services of Narayanganj City Corporation through their online banking system, collection booth, mobile financial service "MyCash", agent banking, digital banking app "MBL Rainbow", internet banking and other delivery channels.

Md Shahadat Hossain Khan, VP & head of Narayanganj Branch, Tapon James Rozario, AVP & head of ILM Division of Mercantile Bank Limited, Md Hemayet Hossain, chief accounts officer and Md Moinul Islam, urban planner of Narayanganj City Corporation along with other officials from both organizations were also present in the ceremony.