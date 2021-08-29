Mercantile Bank initiates tree plantation program on 46th martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu

Mercantile Bank Limited has organized a tree plantation programme at Mercantile Bank General Hospital (proposed) Premises at Uttara in Dhaka to observe National Mourning Day on the occasion of 46th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The bank's chairman, Morshed Alam, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest by planting a tree on Saturday.

A S M Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman, Mohammad Abdul Awal, Director and Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Mercantile Bank were present as special guests.

Additional Managing Director & CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury were also present.