Mercantile Bank inaugurates training programme on entrepreneurship development at Khulna

Corporates

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 03:13 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank inaugurates training programme on entrepreneurship development at Khulna

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 03:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited inaugurated a month-long training course at Khulna for developing entrepreneurs and making new entrepreneurs under the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) tranche-3 Project of Bangladesh Bank. 

After successful completion of the training 25 participants will be awarded certificates, said a press release. 

S M Hasan Reza, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Khulna Office inaugurated the training as the chief guest while Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO of Mercantile Bank presided over the ceremony.

Md Iftekhar Ali Babu, vice president of NASCIB was present as the special guest.

Md Arifuzzaman, additional director and Mohammad Zahid Iqbal, joint director from Bangladesh Bank along with Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, the head of SME, Md Abdul Matin, Head of Khulna Branch, Mohammad Nazrul Islam, FVP and Md Rezaul Islam, FAVP from Mercantile Bank were also present on the occasion.

Mercantile bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Giorgia Meloni wants to move the Brothers of Italy party from the political fringes, from the extreme right to center right. Photo: Reuters

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

4h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

5h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How real are the stories about CIA?

How real are the stories about CIA?

23m | Videos
Ostrich of desert now in Dinajpur

Ostrich of desert now in Dinajpur

1h | Videos
Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

4h | Videos
Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b