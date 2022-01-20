Mercantile Bank inaugurates new sub-branch in Khilgaon

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) launched its Khilgaon sub-branch in Dhaka virtually on Thursday (20 January).

The bank's Chairman Morshed Alam inaugurated the sub-branch as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of the bank delivered his welcome speech.

A total of 20 Sub-branches of MBL has been launched including Khilgaon sub-branch. ASM Feroz Alam, vice-chairman, MA Khan Belal, chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd; M Amanullah, director of the bank and Md Mahbubul Alam, 1 No Ward Councilor of DSCC, spoke on the occasion, the release added.

Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury; Head of Corporate Banking Division Shah Md Sohel Khurshid, Head of HRD Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, CFO of MBL Tapash Chandra Paul, EVP & HOB of Main Branch Md Abdul Halim, In-Charge of the sub-branch Md Iqbal Hossain, invited guests, valued customers and senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the occasion.