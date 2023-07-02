Mercantile Bank inaugurates month-long training on entrepreneurship development at Khulna

Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited inaugurated a month-long training course at Khulna recently for developing entrepreneurs and making new entrepreneurs for the second batch under the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) tranche-3 Project of Bangladesh Bank.

Twenty six participants attended the training.

SM Hasan Reza, executive director of Bangladesh Bank Khulna Office inaugurated the training as the chief guest while Hasne Alam, DMD and CBO of Mercantile Bank presided over the ceremony.

Shamima Sultana Shilu, president of Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Khulna Division was present as the special guest. Md Nazrul Islam, additional director and Mohammad Zahid Iqbal, joint director from Bangladesh Bank along with Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, head of SME; Md Abdul Matin, head of Khulna Branch; Mohammad Nazrul Islam, FVP and Md Rezaul Islam, FAVP from Mercantile Bank were also present on the occasion.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of MBL are supposed to attend the certificate giving ceremony on 24 July.